Hey KOF fans... we hear you liked our KOF '98UMFE update, and were wondering if KOF 2002UM would get the same treatment? Well, we're back with another exciting announcement.

You asked for it and you got it! You don't have to wonder any longer as a major update containing lobbies and spectating modes is now available to download today!

A big thanks to all the fans who have supported KOF throughout the years.

Now, invite your friends online for a good ol’ slugfest!