Patch 1.0.2.0

Full list of changes:
- Changed location of the easter egg. Looks like that before that all players, who received the corresponding achievement, found easter egg accidentally;
- Changed main levels 2, 8, 11, 13, 16 (slightly changed) and 23;
- Fixed "Random generation" inversion arrow tip, which stay after other levels with inversion (thanks for report to К.Воробьянинов);
- Fixed displaying of mouse move tip;
- Changed tutorial images with mouse controls;
- Maximum (medium) settings get optinized, so now owners of old graphics cards will receive for about 25% more FPS without graphics changes;
- Changed "Workshop" button to "Create / Load", to not get confused like its Steam Workshop;
- Changed "Hotkeys" button image;
- Model of available clicks next to tiles at levels with inverted controls rotated for a bit, but still experemental;
- Total version (195) no longer displayed in the main menu, because before Steam release I count version every working day, but now bigger patches coming every week.
This patch was released at January 17, 2022, as planned.
Have a good game :)
KAT_Editor
Changed files in this update