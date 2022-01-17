 Skip to content

From Red to Green update for 17 January 2022

Patch 1.0.2.0

Patch 1.0.2.0

Build 8035454

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full list of changes:

  • Changed location of the easter egg. Looks like that before that all players, who received the corresponding achievement, found easter egg accidentally;
  • Changed main levels 2, 8, 11, 13, 16 (slightly changed) and 23;
  • Fixed "Random generation" inversion arrow tip, which stay after other levels with inversion (thanks for report to К.Воробьянинов);
  • Fixed displaying of mouse move tip;
  • Changed tutorial images with mouse controls;
  • Maximum (medium) settings get optinized, so now owners of old graphics cards will receive for about 25% more FPS without graphics changes;
  • Changed "Workshop" button to "Create / Load", to not get confused like its Steam Workshop;
  • Changed "Hotkeys" button image;
  • Model of available clicks next to tiles at levels with inverted controls rotated for a bit, but still experemental;
  • Total version (195) no longer displayed in the main menu, because before Steam release I count version every working day, but now bigger patches coming every week.

This patch was released at January 17, 2022, as planned.

Have a good game :)

KAT_Editor

