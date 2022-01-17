UPDATE V1.2

Hello everyone ! :)

Today i fixed the LAG issues some of you had. The issue was low framerate sometimes and low framerate on low spec PC's. I added occlusion culling to the camera so it wont render all the map at once. Also changed the graphic tier from low to high as a default now that the framerate is better !

This was a small daily update so make sure you read the V1.0 and V1.1 for the upcoming releases and the yesterdays nerfs and buffs in the game!

I want to thank every single one of you that left me a review and point out so many things that needed to be fixed ! I appreciate everyone of you :) Give me the time i need and i will provide you with a great free to play game !

Take care and stay safe !