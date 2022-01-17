Widescreen support and cloud diagnostics

The game should now scale properly to pretty much any aspect ratio

I've enabled unity cloud diagnostics which hopefully will help me find the source of the crashes

If you still have any UI scaling issues/other bugs, please use the feedback tab in game or email me at archipelagogame6@gmail.com. Also it'd help if you included screenshots.

I think that's the last kind of "fire extinguisher" update. I'm going to start working on the gameplay again. Sometime next week I hope to add endless mode as well as better difficulty scaling - i.e., the later levels and waves will be made harder.

See you then,