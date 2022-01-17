Widescreen support and cloud diagnostics

- The game should now scale properly to pretty much any aspect ratio
- I've enabled unity cloud diagnostics which hopefully will help me find the source of the crashes
If you still have any UI scaling issues/other bugs, please use the feedback tab in game or email me at archipelagogame6@gmail.com. Also it'd help if you included screenshots.
I think that's the last kind of "fire extinguisher" update. I'm going to start working on the gameplay again. Sometime next week I hope to add endless mode as well as better difficulty scaling - i.e., the later levels and waves will be made harder.
See you then,
- Isaac
