 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Archipelago update for 17 January 2022

Widescreen support and cloud diagnostics

Share · View all patches · Build 8035271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game should now scale properly to pretty much any aspect ratio
  • I've enabled unity cloud diagnostics which hopefully will help me find the source of the crashes

If you still have any UI scaling issues/other bugs, please use the feedback tab in game or email me at archipelagogame6@gmail.com. Also it'd help if you included screenshots.

I think that's the last kind of "fire extinguisher" update. I'm going to start working on the gameplay again. Sometime next week I hope to add endless mode as well as better difficulty scaling - i.e., the later levels and waves will be made harder.

See you then,

  • Isaac

Changed files in this update

Base Game Depot 1811941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.