Engineer Alpha update for 17 January 2022

0.1.14 Release

Build 8035218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Engineer Alpha Changelog v0.1.14

• Updated mining drill UI

• Fixed small mining drill allowing it to be used

• Mining drills now increase their mining speed as a function of the input speed

• Workbenches now save correctly

Changed files in this update

