War Brokers v449 Update

War Brokers v449
- New loadout screen to change weapons
- Move revolver to sidearm
- Use weapon key to immediate swap to loadout for that slot
- You will need to select your loadout on your base or when you spawn in
- You cannot change your loadout once you leave your base or spawn area
- Add Vehicle Escort and remove Package Drop from Temple map
- Add base locations to large map when you press N
- Revolver damage amount and damage drop off tweaked to account for it being in the side arm slot
