War Brokers update for 17 January 2022

War Brokers v449 Update

17 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v449

  • New loadout screen to change weapons
  • Move revolver to sidearm
  • Use weapon key to immediate swap to loadout for that slot
  • You will need to select your loadout on your base or when you spawn in
  • You cannot change your loadout once you leave your base or spawn area
  • Add Vehicle Escort and remove Package Drop from Temple map
  • Add base locations to large map when you press N
  • Revolver damage amount and damage drop off tweaked to account for it being in the side arm slot

