Workflow Update

Hey!

We have a small announcement regarding our workflow.

So far we have updated the game about once per week since release. This fast rhythm was really helpful in improving the quality of the core game.

We're focusing on new content though, which often means bigger chunks of work, and the remaining bugs are less of an immediate nature. Therefore an update rhythm with longer intervals seems to be more fitting to the development tasks in front of us.

From now on we'll plan for monthly updates on the public branch, and we'll keep the inbetween updates to a beta testing branch. These will probably continue to be on a weekly basis, but we'll be less rigid with it. And when the monthly update is ready, we keep it a few more days on the beta branch for further testing until we know it's solid enough for a public release.

For anyone playing the game for the first time we'll recommend to just stick to the default branch. But if you played the game already and are returning to check out ongoing changes and want to help out with feedback and reporting bugs, please switch to the beta branch.

Here's how you can switch:

Rightclick on the game in the Steam library, click Properties, click Beta. There select the "beta" branch. Steam should update or queue an update for the game now. If you want to return to the public branch, select "None" in the BETAS window.

For the content update in February we're planning new locations, new energy weapons, gameplay improvements, and more.

Thank you. That's all. Hope you'll have a nice week. :)

Stephan

https://store.steampowered.com/app/941460/Death_Trash/