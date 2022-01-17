 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 17 January 2022

Update, Version 20220117

Share · View all patches · Build 8034090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########System###############

[Steam Workshop]Mods can now have pet data (untested)

[Steam Workshop]Mods can now have attack animation data (tested)

[Steam Workshop]Mods can now add hit and dead graphics data(tested)

[Steam Workshop]Mods can now have a small piece of code that runs right after initial the game's database. (Also known as the "overwrite class", currently runs when getting into the title screen or load a save, tested.)

[Animation System]Reorganized the searching order of attack animation. It now checks from the last one to the first one. (So that it shall match the mod system's overwrite order.)

简体中文

#########System###############

【创意工坊】MOD现在可以自带宠物数据（未测试）

【创意工坊】MOD现在可以自带攻击动画数据（已测试）

【创意工坊】MOD现在可以自带新的受伤和死亡图像数据（已测试）

【创意工坊】MOD现在可以有一段每次游戏装载数据库后自动触发的代码段。（又被称为"overwrite类"，目前会在进入标题画面或读取存档时触发，已测试.）

【动画系统】修改了攻击动画的检索顺序，现在会从数据库内从后向前检测。（从而确保后载入的MOD会正确覆盖先载入的MOD的内容。）

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
