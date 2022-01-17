 Skip to content

PaintBall War 2 update for 17 January 2022

Update 1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players!

Update 1.1.1 has been released in which minor game bugs have been fixed. Update list:

  1. Fixed saving music settings.

    Previously, after leaving a match, many had the problem of re-enabling menu music or returning to previous sound levels.
  2. Fixed tackles in the match.

    Now slides are triggered every time you want to use it, previously it was observed to trigger after a few clicks.
  3. Fixed invisible buttons in the lobby.

    There are no invisible buttons in the lobby with a password that prevented you from choosing a team and taking any actions.
  4. Removed the icon of the position of the character in the match.

    Removed the icon near the health level, which displayed the position of the character (standing or sitting).

Thank you for your support and feedback, I do my best to make the game better and you can enjoy it.

