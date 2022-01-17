 Skip to content

Waxworks: Curse of the Ancestors update for 17 January 2022

WAXWORKS - UPDATE 1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Turkish and Chinese localization
  • Fixed and updated previous localization
  • Fixed icons
  • Disabled some unnecessary events
  • Fixed water in London
  • Fixed Pubkeeper doesn't recognize opened letter
  • Fixed some placeholder texts
  • Updated NPC in the Pub cannot die now
  • Fixed some tasks from previous levels appears in other levels
  • Fixed interaction with Thief after talking to Pubkeeper
  • WIP: UI character neck glitch
  • Fixed London map fully covered
  • Minor updates for the Witch
  • Fixed witch's hand disappear in the wall + interaction
  • Fixed with stuck in the wall

    and another minor fixes...

