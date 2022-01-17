- Added Turkish and Chinese localization
- Fixed and updated previous localization
- Fixed icons
- Disabled some unnecessary events
- Fixed water in London
- Fixed Pubkeeper doesn't recognize opened letter
- Fixed some placeholder texts
- Updated NPC in the Pub cannot die now
- Fixed some tasks from previous levels appears in other levels
- Fixed interaction with Thief after talking to Pubkeeper
- WIP: UI character neck glitch
- Fixed London map fully covered
- Minor updates for the Witch
- Fixed witch's hand disappear in the wall + interaction
- Fixed with stuck in the wall
and another minor fixes...
Waxworks: Curse of the Ancestors update for 17 January 2022
WAXWORKS - UPDATE 1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
