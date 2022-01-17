 Skip to content

Outerverse update for 17 January 2022

Update 8: Minor Fixes

Build 8034724

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Tree Titan will now spawn angry Stump creatures that'll target and attack you.
  • Fixed Watcher doesn't detect Ice conversation to Hardened Lava (same for Water into Ice).
  • Fixed can't use a Hoe on Grass on a Spaceship.
  • Increased community schematics description character limit.
  • Fixed an issue with sometimes not being able to place a bed on other sides of the planet.
  • Right clicking the bed now tells you if you are trying to sleep on a planet side without a day & night cycle.
  • Improved quest 1 description to provide more info on how to get started.

