Cyberpunk SFX update for 27 January 2022

Global Update #1

Cyberpunk SFX update for 27 January 2022

Global Update #1

Build 8034721

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

We are pleased to present you a global update with a continuation of the story.

In this update, 1 new location has been added, and some problems have been fixed at previous levels.

Changed files in this update

Cyberpunk SFX Content Depot 1465261
  • Loading history…
