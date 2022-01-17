“Brain drain” PvE marathon — results.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots! It's time to award those who reached the top of the “Brain Drain” PvE leaderboard. The rewards were transferred to the accounts automatically. The results were recorded by the UMC engineers on January 12.

All mercenaries who took from 1 to 4 places in the leaderboards of the “Brain drain” PvE recorded by the UMC engineers on January 13, received 500 xenocrystals and 1000 GS.

All mercenaries who took from 5 to 12 places in the leaderboards of the “Brain drain” PvE recorded by the UMC engineers on January 13, received 500 xenocrystals.

All mercenaries who took from 13 to 25 places in the leaderboards of the “Brain drain” PvE recorded by the UMC engineers on January 13, received 300 xenocrystals.

In addition, one million Galactic Standards were drawn among all pilots who reached difficulty level 30 in the “Brain Drain” PvE until January 12 inclusive. Each of ten randomly selected pilots received 100,000 GS! The prize drawing was held live on our Discord server! The results were summed up based on a unique UID for each profile. Congratulations to the winners!

Best regards,

Star Conflict team