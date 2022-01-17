IOSoccer New Year 2022 Update

New & Updated Stadia
All stadia in-game now have ragdoll nets, fully support the Hide Stadium feature, and the new dynamic crowd.
- Updated 5v5_mountain (created by CaptainCaffeine, updated by Thing'e')
- Added 5v5_night_academy (created by Pricey, updated by Thing'e')
- Added 6v6_south (created by Pricey, updated by Thing'e')
- Updated 6v6_peacock_park (created by BlackCat, updated by Thing'e')
- Added 8v8_glasgow (created by CaptainCaffeine, updated by Thing'e')
- Added 11v11_north (created by Pricey, updated by Thing'e')
- Removed legacy maps
Bug Fixes
- Fixed map-specific issues with Hide Stadium mode, including on 8v8_coral, and 8v8_nightfall
- Fixed bug in 4v4_indoor causing player to spawn in floor
- Fixed incorrect flag used for Turkey kit
- Fixed broken banners rendering in Hide Stadium mode
- Fixed issue with bind_slots command (to bind slot keys for warmup menus)
Misc
- Removed Santa hats (see you next year)
