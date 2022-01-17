 Skip to content

IOSoccer update for 17 January 2022

IOSoccer New Year 2022 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
All stadia in-game now have ragdoll nets, fully support the Hide Stadium feature, and the new dynamic crowd.

  • Updated 5v5_mountain (created by CaptainCaffeine, updated by Thing'e')

  • Added 5v5_night_academy (created by Pricey, updated by Thing'e')

  • Added 6v6_south (created by Pricey, updated by Thing'e')

  • Updated 6v6_peacock_park (created by BlackCat, updated by Thing'e')

  • Added 8v8_glasgow (created by CaptainCaffeine, updated by Thing'e')

  • Added 11v11_north (created by Pricey, updated by Thing'e')

  • Removed legacy maps
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed map-specific issues with Hide Stadium mode, including on 8v8_coral, and 8v8_nightfall
  • Fixed bug in 4v4_indoor causing player to spawn in floor
  • Fixed incorrect flag used for Turkey kit
  • Fixed broken banners rendering in Hide Stadium mode
  • Fixed issue with bind_slots command (to bind slot keys for warmup menus)
Misc
  • Removed Santa hats (see you next year)

