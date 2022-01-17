Patch v0.2

Hello everyone!
After taking a break over the holidays, we are back with our first update.
Small Update this time, but don't worry. We are hard at work on the next patch already.
Change Log:
- Game now defaults to correct fullscreen resolution
- Added facial expressions for Kate, Jay and Xiao
- Fixed some grammatical and spelling errors
- Added a prompt to enter the main characters last name
- Some minor fixes
- You can now quit your job
We’ll be back with more content in the near future so stay tuned.
Thank you for supporting the development of Code.Breaker().