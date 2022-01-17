 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Code.Breaker() update for 17 January 2022

Patch v0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8034500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

After taking a break over the holidays, we are back with our first update.

Small Update this time, but don't worry. We are hard at work on the next patch already.

Change Log:

  • Game now defaults to correct fullscreen resolution
  • Added facial expressions for Kate, Jay and Xiao
  • Fixed some grammatical and spelling errors
  • Added a prompt to enter the main characters last name
  • Some minor fixes
  • You can now quit your job

We’ll be back with more content in the near future so stay tuned.

Thank you for supporting the development of Code.Breaker().

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.