Escape The Pacific update for 17 January 2022

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 8

Escape The Pacific update for 17 January 2022

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 8

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (8) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed: Walking in Pond most of the time not plays Splash sound
  2. Fixed: Objects not float in Pond
  3. Fixed: Sticks/Branches/Trunks not get wet in Pond
  4. Fixed: Filling the Water holders with water sometimes is very slow
  5. Changed: Sticks/Branches/Trunks are drying/wetting too fast (Now slowed down 4 times - more tweaks/balancing yet to come)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

