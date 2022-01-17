Alpha 58 - Hotfix 8

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (8) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Walking in Pond most of the time not plays Splash sound
- Fixed: Objects not float in Pond
- Fixed: Sticks/Branches/Trunks not get wet in Pond
- Fixed: Filling the Water holders with water sometimes is very slow
- Changed: Sticks/Branches/Trunks are drying/wetting too fast (Now slowed down 4 times - more tweaks/balancing yet to come)
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update