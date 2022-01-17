Hotfix: v.0.11.12

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Hotfix update version 0.11.12, has applied.
v.0.11.12 Patch Note
Balance correction
Monsters
- Giant Cactus
HP regeneration: 30 → 25
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where monsters and bosses were targeting the wrong location when using skills.
- Fixed an issue that occurred on the wall when the building was moved under the influence of the "Alphagod" boss skill.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update