Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 17 January 2022

Hotfix: v.0.11.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Hotfix update version 0.11.12, has applied.

v.0.11.12 Patch Note

Balance correction

Monsters
  • Giant Cactus

    HP regeneration: 30 → 25

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where monsters and bosses were targeting the wrong location when using skills.
  • Fixed an issue that occurred on the wall when the building was moved under the influence of the "Alphagod" boss skill.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

