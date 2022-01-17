 Skip to content

Zen World update for 17 January 2022

Daily Challenge Season 2

The Season 2 of the Daily Champions has just begun!

All Daily Challenge Champions points are reset, and it's now your chance to get to the top!

The top 10 of the current leaderboard got their trophies to be displayed forever, so congratulations to our winners, especially the top 3:

  • mbutton15
  • Thisha
  • elsanches

Keep up the great work!

The new season will last for less, probably around 2 months, after which the process will repeat - new champions will receive their medals and Champion points will reset again.

