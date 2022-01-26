 Skip to content

Terra Ventura update for 26 January 2022

Terra Ventura Early Access Release !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The big Early Access Release Day is here - Terra Ventura is going into the Early Access phase of the development, giving you finally an opportunity to explore the secretes of the game.

Game features include:

  • 10 maps
  • 2 game difficulties
  • 4 distinct characters (Archer, Musketeer, Explorer and Fighter)
  • 30 different enemies
  • Semi-random loot
  • In game merchants (Tailor, Smith, Merchant, Alchemist)
  • Skill tree
  • Player development

Future development will also depend on the community preferences so feedback is very much welcomed !

I hope you enjoy the release !

Best Regards

LPG

