Terra Ventura Early Access Release !

The big Early Access Release Day is here - Terra Ventura is going into the Early Access phase of the development, giving you finally an opportunity to explore the secretes of the game.
Game features include:
- 10 maps
- 2 game difficulties
- 4 distinct characters (Archer, Musketeer, Explorer and Fighter)
- 30 different enemies
- Semi-random loot
- In game merchants (Tailor, Smith, Merchant, Alchemist)
- Skill tree
- Player development
Future development will also depend on the community preferences so feedback is very much welcomed !
I hope you enjoy the release !
Best Regards
LPG