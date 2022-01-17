 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 17 January 2022

Patch 1.02e

Patch 1.02e · Build 8034213

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Change: UI adjustments.

-Change/New: Added hotkey to toggle Help menu.

Default setting is "h".

Hotkey toggle of help only allowed while in-game.

-Fix: Loading a saved game was not restoring death animation states.

-Change: REC renamed to R.

-Change: Updated terminology in help menu.

-Change: Background to make version info easier to see on main menu.

-Change: Removed some excess buildings in Wildpoint and Greyspiral.

-Fix/Change: Some bounds breaking stuff.

-Change: Redistributed some shrines to Passage Ways.

-Change/New: Ulagakawwewzi Shrine encounter.

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
  • Loading history…
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
  • Loading history…
