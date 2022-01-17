-Change: UI adjustments.
-Change/New: Added hotkey to toggle Help menu.
Default setting is "h".
Hotkey toggle of help only allowed while in-game.
-Fix: Loading a saved game was not restoring death animation states.
-Change: REC renamed to R.
-Change: Updated terminology in help menu.
-Change: Background to make version info easier to see on main menu.
-Change: Removed some excess buildings in Wildpoint and Greyspiral.
-Fix/Change: Some bounds breaking stuff.
-Change: Redistributed some shrines to Passage Ways.
-Change/New: Ulagakawwewzi Shrine encounter.
Redaxium update for 17 January 2022
Patch 1.02e
