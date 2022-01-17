【Eye of Providence 】Version Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8034148 · Last edited 17 January 2022 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Cultivators, the Eye of Providence version is now officially released! At this stage, only 50% of the text content in the new version has been localized, and it will take approximately 2-3 weeks for the rest of the text to be fully translated. Of course, we understand that some cultivators who can't wait to experience the new version and intend to use Google Translator on their own, we still suggest that players wait for a few weeks until the English localization is fully completed to maximize your gaming experience~

Check out the video and look into 【Eye of Providence 】

YouTube

[0.8.5001 version update] Updated at 21:00 on January 17, 2022

Unlocked the Artifact (Eye of Providence) with the following functions.



Added 1 grid of large map view.

There is a probability to view more items when viewing NPC backpack.

When fighting with the Mythical Beast, there is a probability to learn the skills they cast.

When you take a fatal injury in battle, you can rewind the time to the state before you were seriously injured and get out of the battle.