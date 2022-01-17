【Eye of Providence 】Version Update

Hello Cultivators, the Eye of Providence version is now officially released! At this stage, only 50% of the text content in the new version has been localized, and it will take approximately 2-3 weeks for the rest of the text to be fully translated. Of course, we understand that some cultivators who can't wait to experience the new version and intend to use Google Translator on their own, we still suggest that players wait for a few weeks until the English localization is fully completed to maximize your gaming experience~
Check out the video and look into 【Eye of Providence 】
[0.8.5001 version update] Updated at 21:00 on January 17, 2022
- Unlocked the Artifact (Eye of Providence) with the following functions.
- Added 1 grid of large map view.
- There is a probability to view more items when viewing NPC backpack.
- When fighting with the Mythical Beast, there is a probability to learn the skills they cast.
- When you take a fatal injury in battle, you can rewind the time to the state before you were seriously injured and get out of the battle.
-
The following Adventures have been added.
Where the Wind Blows (can be triggered after completing the main quest Suiren Kindles the First Flame).
-
Added dynamic expressions for NPC dialogue.
-
Optimized some of the Adventures of Elder Dragon Aura.
-
Optimized the confirmation method of Adventures, dialogues, and monthly refreshing (use WASD and space to select and confirm).
-
Optimized the purchase interface of Treasure Pavilion.
-
Optimized the display of the power bar when casting the power accumulation skill.
-
Fixed the problem that NPCs may come to ask for guidance during the Qi refining period.
-
Added the classification function of gift items.
-
Added the function of filtering buildings on the small map.
-
Optimized the problem of random drawing when switching gender in the character creation interface.
-
Fixed the problem of incorrect coercion of the Taoist Title.
-
Fixed the problem of changing Martial stuck when challenging the Taoist Title.
-
Fixed the problem that the items (Winning Lot) could not be consumed normally.
-
Added the function of adjusting the authority of the Grand Elder or Elder to dispatch the population.
-
Fixed the problem that after retreating from the sect, there may still be NPCs from the original sect to ask about sect affairs.
-
Fixed the problem of Intelligent (Destiny Nature), sometimes reducing the mood cap does not match the description (previously it was reducing the percentage, while the description was reducing the fixed value).
-
Optimized the Artifact Spirit Jiang Lingge's talent description (Energy can improve ATK ) incomplete problem (the effect did not change, supplemented the missing description).
-
Fixed the problem that some attack ballistics may cause multiple damage.
-
Fixed the issue that NPCs would also show the charged bar when using the charged skill.
-
Fixed the problem that the character display at the top of the interface might be lost after receiving or submitting quests in sects and towns.
-
Fixed the problem that when the BOSS used the Water Motion Skills in some dungeons, it would cause the dungeon to get stuck and not settle normally.
-
Fixed the problem that when learning the manual, the experience progress showed 100% but the skill was not actually learned.
-
Added the volume adjustment setting of the Artifact Spirit voice.
-
Optimized the function of modifying keys and added support for mouse side keys.
-
Optimized the Sect Tactics interface.
Changed files in this update