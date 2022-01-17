Hello Fellow Romans!

We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

Early Access v0.15 Hotfix Notes:

Item dimensions and physics are updated

Quest's UI dimensions updated

A bug cause that inventory went empty is fixed

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.