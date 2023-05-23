After Us is Available Now!

The time has come to revive the souls of extinct animals. After Us is out now.

We have put a lot of love into this game and we want to thank all the people that have shared their efforts, hopes, and wishes with us to make this happen. We would like After Us to resonate with players all around the world and instill a bit of hope in their hearts.

Thank you so much for the support! We hope you connect with Gaia and her journey as we have.

So much passion went into this game. An important part of the experience in After Us is the amazing soundtrack composed by Dan Elms. Haunting, melancholic, dream-like, spooky, delicate...it's a very personal combination of layered sounds, epic passages, and evocative melodies that will take you by the hand and set the mood as you explore the world. We are so proud of it and as a thank you, we wanted to give a little extra to everyone that supports us here at Piccolo. When you purchase the game here on Steam, you will also receive the soundtrack included with your purchase! We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!

Please enjoy our launch trailer that encapsulates the desolation yet hope in this game. If you want to learn more about the game from co-game directors Alexis Corominas and Jordi Ministral, check out our Q&A where they answered some of your questions!

From the Piccolo family, thank you for playing! ❤



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1406810/After_Us/

