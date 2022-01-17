 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

War Thunder update for 17 January 2022

Update 2.13.0.66

Share · View all patches · Build 8033945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • Physically correct moonlight has been added.
  • Display of some objects (for example bushes and trees) has been improved when observed through a ground vehicle sight by graphic settings “max” and “movie”.
  • MiG-27K, Jaguar GR.1A — a bug has been fixed that caused camera rotation while maneuvering.
  • A bug has been fixed where Roland 1 missiles had a limited effective range within 1 km versus helicopters.
  • Display of trophy contents has been improved.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Changed depots in release_candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 8033945
War Thunder Content Depot 236391
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.