Update 2.13.0.66

- Physically correct moonlight has been added.
- Display of some objects (for example bushes and trees) has been improved when observed through a ground vehicle sight by graphic settings “max” and “movie”.
- MiG-27K, Jaguar GR.1A — a bug has been fixed that caused camera rotation while maneuvering.
- A bug has been fixed where Roland 1 missiles had a limited effective range within 1 km versus helicopters.
- Display of trophy contents has been improved.
