 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Element Quest update for 17 January 2022

Update 0.45(2) - Smoothness & Mobile

Share · View all patches · Build 8033858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • New Map / Inventory / Abilities icons will be always visible next to the ability bar for quick access.
  • Smoother character movement / camera movement (No more jittering)
  • Parallax Background should now move much slower and in a more realistic way.
  • Mobile Integration! - The game should be available - free to play - on Google Play (Android) soon, that would probably mean more players since there will be cross-platform gameplay until we reach a higher concurrent benchmark.
  • Rendering / Color / Smoothness / Pixel Setup improved.
  • Gaining XP now has a new unique effect
  • Match Found small visual enhancements after confirmation
  • Willow king "Hurt" animation should no longer interrupt its casting anim.
  • Improvements to the first scene of the game.
  • Unity Version Update
  • Should no longer be stuck in loading if an in-app purchase has failed or canceled.
  • Large EQP Lump - Item click issues fixed.
  • Music Volume would be forced on 60% when game starts (Temporary)
  • The game is now slightly smaller in size!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1780332
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1780333
  • Loading history…
LinuxOS Depot 1780334
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.