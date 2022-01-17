Update 0.45(2) - Smoothness & Mobile

Changes:
- New Map / Inventory / Abilities icons will be always visible next to the ability bar for quick access.
- Smoother character movement / camera movement (No more jittering)
- Parallax Background should now move much slower and in a more realistic way.
- Mobile Integration! - The game should be available - free to play - on Google Play (Android) soon, that would probably mean more players since there will be cross-platform gameplay until we reach a higher concurrent benchmark.
- Rendering / Color / Smoothness / Pixel Setup improved.
- Gaining XP now has a new unique effect
- Match Found small visual enhancements after confirmation
- Willow king "Hurt" animation should no longer interrupt its casting anim.
- Improvements to the first scene of the game.
- Unity Version Update
- Should no longer be stuck in loading if an in-app purchase has failed or canceled.
- Large EQP Lump - Item click issues fixed.
- Music Volume would be forced on 60% when game starts (Temporary)
- The game is now slightly smaller in size!
