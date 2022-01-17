 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 17 January 2022

Beta Update

Last edited by Wendy

This is the first update with the new Rewired input system and a bunch of things I improved on the way.

Input remapping is still incomplete in many ways. The whole build is for testing purposes. Please let me know if it works or doesn't (both is valuable information for me).

  • continue clean-up of terrain textures
  • improved carrot and cabbage shader
  • improved fields ground shafer
  • fixed a small startup bug
  • fixed a small layout bug
  • changed scale of speed sliders a bit
  • made the testing build a development build so I get better bug reports
  • some UI performance improvements
  • moving over to Rewired to handle input, dropping Unity's "new input system" trainwreck
  • added key controls to rotate/move the view with the mouse (left ctrl and left alt respectively)

