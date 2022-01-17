Coin Treasures - Black Flag Jackpot Update

Good day!

Today is a big day for Coin Treasures. We worked very hard on this and are happy to release the Black Flag Update!

The first thing you’ll notice is that there now is this huge Flagpole in the back of the Coin Machine and that there are now two new Unlocks called the “Unlock Black Flag Jackpot” and “Unlock Black Flag Artifacts”.

The first will Unlock a Flag to the Flagpole and the top of the Flagpole will change it’s bright shining color. It also Unlocks the random drops of new Black Coins. Collecting a Black Coin will increase the Jackpot progress by 1 and will Raise the Black Flag a little.

Unlocking the Black Flag Artifacts will Unlock a new set of Artifacts which have a bright color changing outline. Collecting these will increase the Jackpot Value by 100 Coins until a maximum of 1000 Coins.

There also is a new Button with Jackpots on it. (Yeah Jackpots, we’re going to implement multiple in future patches) In that screen you can see the Progress and Value of the Jackpot.

There also is a new Steam Achievement for winning the Jackpot.

We also received feedback about the costs of the Upgrades being too high and the game playing too slow. So we lowered the Costs of the Upgrades by ~25%.

Let us know what you think of this new feature! (We think it’s awesome!)

Changelog

Features

Added a new Unlockable to Unlock the Black Flag Jackpot

Added a new Unlockable to Unlock Black Flag Artifacts

Added a new Steam Achievement called Black Flag

Gameplay Balancing