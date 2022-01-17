 Skip to content

My life as an archeologist update for 17 January 2022

Patch 1.0.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Original jack-in-a-box" kept generating "NaN rank" items when facing a mimic, this has been fixed,
  • The "hanged woman" tarot cards sometimes kept the money after the boss or could give more money than intended, almost sure all of this has been fixed,
  • Added different type of coins (Bronze = 1 coin, Silver = 10 coins, Gold = 100 coins) which should help reduce the strain of catching them all! The monster research card giving XP for each coin and the artefact giving energy for each coin now give more depending on the value of coin,
  • Added roman numeral above each piece of equipment indicating their rank, you should now be able to tell at a glance which equipment is superior.

Thanks again for your patience and suggestions, especially "onlyspekkio" who helped a lot! ːsteamhappyː

