PATCH 2.1.0 / BATTLE ROYALE

Hello Everyone!
Today we have some Good News for you!
Battle Royale is now Available and Patch 2.1.0 is now Online in Firescout!
BATTLE ROYALE
Because we needed to change the complete Core Game, we have made the Game as an Extern Game available in the FiveDead Launcher.
So to play Battle Royale, you need to Download the FiveDead Launcher and you need an FiveDead Account (everything is free).
You can Download the FiveDead Launcher here: https://launcher.fivedeadcompany.com/
If you need Help with anything, our Support is here: https://help.fivedeadcompany.com/
PATCH 2.1.0
- Added a "Text Guide" in the Menu
- Added a "Text Guide" in the Character Selection Screen
- Added a Battle Royale Button that explains how to Download the Gamemode
- Fixed Several Bugs
This is everything we have for you today!
Until next Time!
~ FiveDead Interactive
Changed files in this update