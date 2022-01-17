 Skip to content

Day After Day update for 17 January 2022

Patch 17/01/2022 - Build 1224

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visuals:

  • The stat bars now display combined results of actions
  • The exploration event log font is a bit more readable now

Gameplay:

  • The amount of resources decreased after getting raided reduced
  • After getting raided, there will now be a note in all characters' event log

Bugfixes:

  • Text typos corrected
  • Barricading stat requirements fixed
  • Mall expedition still bugged as hell. Disabled again for now, I'll patch is ASAP
  • Newly added items now save properly
  • Fixed a bug concerning resource management when a raid happened and a character was drinking/eating/healing at the same time
  • Fixed a bug where the amount of resources wouldn't increase in one of the exploration events
  • Fixed a major bug concerning stats and resources reducing below 0, which in result broke a lot of exploration code
  • Fixed a bug that disabled the barricade action despite all requirements being met

Day After Day Content Depot 1791051
