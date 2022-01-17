Patch 17/01/2022 - Build 1224

Visuals:
- The stat bars now display combined results of actions
- The exploration event log font is a bit more readable now
Gameplay:
- The amount of resources decreased after getting raided reduced
- After getting raided, there will now be a note in all characters' event log
Bugfixes:
- Text typos corrected
- Barricading stat requirements fixed
- Mall expedition still bugged as hell. Disabled again for now, I'll patch is ASAP
- Newly added items now save properly
- Fixed a bug concerning resource management when a raid happened and a character was drinking/eating/healing at the same time
- Fixed a bug where the amount of resources wouldn't increase in one of the exploration events
- Fixed a major bug concerning stats and resources reducing below 0, which in result broke a lot of exploration code
- Fixed a bug that disabled the barricade action despite all requirements being met
Changed files in this update