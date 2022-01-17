Update 10.1 alpha

Hello machinists! After a long study of the problems of the new version of the save, unfortunately, I came to the conclusion that it is still too raw. It would be foolish and unfair of me to try to fix the system now, seriously pushing back work on other updates and inconveniencing players with multiple serious bugs for a long time, which may take fixing all the problems in the new system. Therefore, I made the difficult decision to roll back to the old save system anyway, so that I could easily refine it in parallel with the development of other updates without torturing players with testing the game in the release version. Unfortunately, as a result, all saves will again not work. To somehow compensate for this, I made 3 types of saves.

The first save for players who have just started playing and have passed the first 2-3 locations. The train will be in the first location, but will be filled with loot at about the right level.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OxJyvN6hmYSaeZdu3gJWPcnbFndp9uVc/view?usp=sharing

The second save is for players who have overcome the tunnel or those who once played the old version and stopped at the stones after the tunnel.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/183azAzbGF0rn1pL3Ck4buPiIu1rVK1SR/view?usp=sharing

Third save for veterans. The train will be littered with loot in large quantities, which will allow you to endlessly rebuild your train.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vbKLNCQVGtb9u9HmF3fdzwohIpH_lYO1/view?usp=sharing

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

The new game plus button has a different color to avoid accidentally pressing it.

Disabled the restriction for the player to the axle of the wheelset, so that players would not get stuck under the train in case of a fall.

Increased train horn audibility range.

Water purification, also requires sand.

Removed the need to create a blank fabric and leather bag for the production of robot storage. The bag is immediately created at the engineer's workbench.

Changed the number and timer of zombie spawns to the sound of the pump engine to avoid slow zombie reaction to the player.

Corrected mistakes

Fixed a bug where several robots had a single interface due to which bags were duplicated.

Holding the robot in your hands when moving between locations no longer cancels the download.

Fixed a bug in which the locomotive collapsed with wagons or wagons were torn off when moving between forks.

Fixed a bug where not all water sources could collect water.

Fixed a bug where fences in the city visually disappeared in front of the player.

Fixed glass glow in city houses in fog.

Fixed resetting the level of the evacuated swamp when loading the game.

