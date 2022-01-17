 Skip to content

Fear Therapy update for 17 January 2022

PATCH NOTES

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Characters were rarely stucking inside furnitures. Not anymore.

Flashlight flick was disturbing af so changed it with smooth light transition.

Crouch speed increased.

Menu sound effects was not changing the volume and getting saved. Fixed.

General dynamic adjustments made for Map 2.

Italian translations updated.

Inevitable player screams - Impossible to fix.

