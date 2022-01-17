PATCH NOTES

Characters were rarely stucking inside furnitures. Not anymore.
Flashlight flick was disturbing af so changed it with smooth light transition.
Crouch speed increased.
Menu sound effects was not changing the volume and getting saved. Fixed.
General dynamic adjustments made for Map 2.
Italian translations updated.
Inevitable player screams - Impossible to fix.
