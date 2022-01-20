Honey, I Joined A Cult Patch notes v0.4.069

Greetings faithful followers!

We have received the below gospel from our true savior and leader, Burt Biscuit! The latest patch for Honey, I Joined A Cult (v.0.4.069) has just launched on Steam and contains the below fixes and additions!

Now, take these wise words from Burt and go build the best cult the land has ever seen!

Fixes:



Fixed crash when moving or deleting light fittings.

Fixed crash when sometimes assigning a bed to cultists.

Fixed crash with some random events trying to draw non-existent sprites.

Fixed Infernal Heat Room and Infirmary being able to build multiple upgrade objects.

Fixed wrong checklist in one End Game rooms menu.

Fixed vending machine food and gruel not giving mood debuffs.

Fixed random events that decrease footfall on the streets as they incorrectly increased footfall.

Fixed cultist outfits possibly appearing incorrectly if a cultist is showering, and the player changes their appearance.

Fixed walls being erroneously being left behind when destroying a door.

Fixed facial hair not rotating on corpses.

Fixed crash when pressing pause key whilst loading.

Fixed crash when loading a save at the end of the tutorial.

Fixed issues with some mission choices leading to the wrong outcomes or looping.

Fixed issue with Butchery skill in the kitchen stating it increases healing speed rather than cooking chance.

Fixed issue with dynamic tutorial texts not fitting in designated space.

Fixed transparency issues of cultists on the mission assign menu.

HUD buttons are no longer illuminated when a newspaper arrives

Stopped players being able to open other menus when the newspaper is active.

Fixed issue where building foundation costs more than is displayed.

Fixed crash when loading a save from a different language

Fixed crash during Anti War March event

Additions:



Followers can now be sorted by traits and quirks in the follower overview menu.

Cultists can now be sorted by priority in the cultist overview menu.

Ministry of Alteration room menu will now scroll if necessary.

