New Home: Medieval Village update for 17 January 2022

Update notes v0.39

Update notes v0.39

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug where you can buy more than carrying resources in resource purchase menu.
  • Improved edge scrolling for windowed and full-screen windowed modes.
  • The building construction menu has been temporarily expanded for easier access to the wanted building. It will be divided into categories in the next updates.
  • The Chinese language font has been replaced with a more readable font.
  • The English woodcutter word has been changed to lumberjack.
  • The problem that came with the V0.38 update, the maximum experience points in old records not updating has been fixed.

Planned for upcoming updates:

  • Saving and loading the Tutorial game
  • Establishment of new resources and production chain infrastructure
  • A warehouse building for limited storage of resources.

