Update notes v0.39

- Fixed the bug where you can buy more than carrying resources in resource purchase menu.
- Improved edge scrolling for windowed and full-screen windowed modes.
- The building construction menu has been temporarily expanded for easier access to the wanted building. It will be divided into categories in the next updates.
- The Chinese language font has been replaced with a more readable font.
- The English woodcutter word has been changed to lumberjack.
- The problem that came with the V0.38 update, the maximum experience points in old records not updating has been fixed.
Planned for upcoming updates:
- Saving and loading the Tutorial game
- Establishment of new resources and production chain infrastructure
- A warehouse building for limited storage of resources.
Changed files in this update