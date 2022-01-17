Update - Jan. 16

Hi all,
I've added a few quality of life updates as well as some bugfixes in this update. The big one I suppose is being able to rotate individual subordinate units, such as battalions within brigades, etc. The caveat is that the unit is replaced by a fresh unit of the same type. If you wish to retain the experience of the unit sent away or alter unit composition, you'd have to rotate the entire unit to the rear as before.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Fixed Germany victory conditions on Meuse-Argonne map.
- You can now use Page Up and Page Down keys to cycle through units on the same tile.
- Units will now avoid crowding more strictly, so if you attempt to move too many units to a tile all at once they'll end up 'bleeding' over to other tiles.
- Updated scroll bars on various popup windows.
- Previously, being forced to retreat would leave the player empty-handed, since the shattered units from the previous sector carried over. Now a fresh brigade will replace a depleted one automatically.
- Can now send subordinate units to the rear from the Order of Battle screen.
- Fixed issuing orders and cavalry charges. The feature which allowed players to use Ctrl to select multiple units at a time was messing with the ability to drag and drop orders.
Thanks for playing!
