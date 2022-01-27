Astalon: Tears of the Earth - Update 1.1.0

Thank you everyone for your continued support and your great feedback, we're humbled and couldn't have wished for a nicer community! As a thank you we wanted to something a tiny bit special and we hope that you'll enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed designing it!

GAME UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS

For all the peeps that can't get enough of Astalon, we've added a whole new mode! Please welcome a real NEW GAME + mode! Not only you'll now be able to dive back into the tower with your power ups after the end of the normal game, but you'll now be able to discover a cool new take on the tower itself! New visuals, new room layouts, new secrets, new challenges await you in the Tower of Serpents!

PHYSICAL EDITION

For those of you who haven't heard, we're working with the awesome people at Limited Run Games to bring "Astalon: Tears of the Earth" to real Switch cartridges and PS4 discs! There will be 2 editions. First up is the standard game case (with brand new Ryusuke Mita cover art, and a retro-style manual). And second- the COLLECTORS EDITION BOX! The CE box features a 3-disc deluxe soundtrack with a whole album worth of unreleased music, a huge development art book with tons of behind-the-scenes info, sketches, art, lore and trivia, and more! Pre-orders are open now at the URL below:

https://limitedrungames.com/collections/astalon-tears-of-the-earth

Remember, it's a limited release, so you have to pre-order a copy before Feb 20th. So, what are you waiting for :D?

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

We also have some very good new to share! The amazing speedrunning community of Astalon did a tremendous job at running the game, finding routes and doing friendly competitions with one another, and as a result to their hard work, @strizer86 did a great, very suspenseful live run of the game during AGDQ 2022 in January! Congratulations to him, to Colt for managing Astalon's speedrunning community and for his awesome work as a commentator during the run! And thank you to the whole speedrunning community, we couldn't be more proud!

Make sure to check out the run below!

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Added New Game Plus mode with a modified and tweaked map! (start a new game from a normal save file with a "cleared" tag on it)

Made numerous fixes to the main map

Added a copy/paste feature for save files in the saves menu

Fixed Void Portals not appearing on the map

Fixed orbs not spawning anymore after playing the game for a while

Changed the Bestiary achievements to trigger the previous ones too as a safety

Ukrainian translation fixes with the help of SBT Localization Team

Added Russian translation credits

Fixed Gate not registering as opened when you hit a teleporter at the exact same time

Added more screen resolutions between 1280 and 1680

Added the option to keep a button pressed to skip dialogues faster (no more button mashing! Keeping the Jump button pressed with now auto-complete dialogues)

Added potential fix for characters moving on their own after a character swap

Added a potential fix for characters blinking through platforms on some occasions

Various small fixes