Update: v.0.11.11

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.11, has arrived.

This update includes balance changes along with some improvements. 😊

Mission alert, which were previously provided in the form of an auto guide, have been transferred to an optional feature. The guide appears every time on special stages except for the Purification stage, and if it bothers you, you can turn it off in the options. The construction time of all buildings has been reduced by 0.5 seconds and the drones are faster than before, making it easier to prepare in the early game. In addition, the difficulty of Chapter 7 has been adjusted to a lower overall level, and the difficulty of the boss stage of 2nd Sub Chapter which was excessively difficult has been adjusted. Finally, the terrain of Chapter 7 Main Stage 1 has been remade in a more simple form. In addition, major bugs that occurred in the skill of the "Alphagod" boss have been fixed.

We are preparing an update to delete the 'Shield Defense' stat, and it will be reflected in the update soon.

Currently, there are too many kinds of stats in the game, and in particular, the shield defense among them was judged to be too complicated without much meaning. The shield already receives different damage depending on the weapon type, and since it has the same shape, we will delete the shield defense and adjust the balance only with the value of the shield. This will rebalance some stages. Also, the 'Shield Defense' upgrade will be removed from the Lander upgrade and will be replaced by the 'Increase Starting Resources' upgrade.

v.0.11.11 Patch Note

Improvements

The UI and guide for the Star Collecting content has been improved. A resource icon has been added to the in-game top Star Collecting indicator. A description has been added to the Star Collecting information popup. A guide page has been added.

Now, when player click each icon in the tech-tree on the stage selection screen, the tech-tree popup opens.

Added "Mission Alert" option to the [Game] tab of the game options. If enabled, player will receive a continuous alert of the mission target, defaults to "On".

An effect has been added to the Monster Portal when the stage time is over.

No longer displays 0 damage and healing.

Balance

General

Buildings

Construction time has been reduced by 0.5 seconds.

Construction time has been reduced by 0.5 seconds.

Max speed: 4 → 4.5

Acceleration: 2 → 2.5

Stages

Chapter 7

The difficulty of all stages has been lowered by 5-10%.

Main Stage 1: The landscape has been changed.

2nd Sub-chapters

Stage 10: Difficulty reduced by 10%.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the stage number was displayed incorrectly in the tutorial stage.

Fixed the issue that occurred when buildings were moved under the influence of the skill of the "Alphagod" boss.

Fixed the issue where the ranking button was displayed next to the normal and hard difficulty icons in the Star Collecting information popup.

Fixed a very intermittent freezing error where dialogue screen.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊