Parkour Tag update for 17 January 2022

Updates: ea v7.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8032769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone - Parkour Tag will be leaving the "Early Access" category in the near future! I am releasing the upcoming build (7.4.0) for all members of early access. Please help me ensure that it is ready to go!

  • Created target practice mode for free roam
  • Created new time trial game mode 'Orb Chase'
  • Created checkpoint respawn system for free roam
  • Added stat/title/ and steam achievement for new gamemodes
  • Stats now track time trials completed
  • Added 3 new time trial courses
  • Adjusted S-Tier times for courses
  • Time trial course page now displays times that have achieved S-Tier as green
  • Renamed all time trial courses
  • Online matchmaking can now be performed while in training modes
  • Created new universal UI to display matchmaking updates
  • Small adjustment to first person camera position on player avatar
  • New UI menu for time trials
  • Time trials now award exp drops on completion
  • Improved course complete UI
  • Patched private match exp glitch
  • Escaping now awards more exp dynamically based on starting round length
  • Added more vault detection rays to avatar
  • Improved UI for event title placement on main menu
  • Added 5 new emotes
  • Added jumbotron tv screen to Arena and Courtyard
  • Added camera which follows the runner on Arena and Courtyard
  • Changed the way player avatar bodies render
  • Added ambient noise to Courtyard
  • Fixed out of map glitches for online maps
  • Small graphical changes to maps
  • Small adjustments to obstacles on maps
  • Adjusted skybox colors for time trial courses
  • Polished climb animation
  • Moved Discord/Reddit link to extras tab and added new links for socials
  • Added MAX Fps slider to settings page
  • Improved default state of settings page
  • Improved UI of settings page and main menu
  • HUD is now default off on loading screen
  • Added new interstitial loading screen
  • Fixed enemy arrow pointer bug
  • Fixed credits page
  • New screenshots for online maps
  • Improved scoreboard and popup canvas UI
  • ?,?,?

