Day After Day update for 17 January 2022

Update 17/01/2022 - Build 1202

Update 17/01/2022 - Build 1202

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visuals:

  • Text is now rendered independently from the game resolution, making it a lot sharper, although I'm still polishing it
  • Slight visual tweaks (repositioning, sprite modifications etc.)
  • Fixed a bug where stat changes were displayed incorrectly in the journal upon hovering over an action
  • Removed action tooltips
  • When combining barricading with eating/drinking, displayed stat changes are now combined to reflect the result of both actions
  • In-game achievement pop-up won't display if Steam is detected
  • Resolution box is now deactivated when playing in fullscreen mode

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where characters' sprite wouldn't change depending on the amount of Armor
  • Fixed a bug where the "Expedition" button sometimes was clickable when no expeditions were unlocked yet
  • Fixed a bug where characters' exploration events description wouldn't save and load properly
  • Fixed a bug concerning stat management calculations
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes Health would increase over 100
  • Optimizations in load/save system, hopefully no need for Administrator privileges anymore
  • Removed unused variables from the load/save system

Gameplay:

  • Overhaul of the action selection system - now it's radioboxes and checkboxes, making things easier to manage in the future
  • Hunger and Thirst now won't increase on the next time of day if the character's last action was eating or drinking respectively
  • Energy, Hunger and Thirst won't change the next time of day if the character's last action was barricading
  • Now you can close all pop-ups (journal, pause menu etc.) with Escape, the journal also has a close button now
  • Increased the amount of Energy and Mood increased while resting or reading
  • Rest now also restores 5 Health
  • Larger stat decrease for barricading
  • Added buttons for quicker journal swapping
  • Added 4 new achievements
  • Added a few exploration events
  • Added 3 new items to find during exploration
  • The Mall expedition is in the works - you can progress to a certain point for now

