Update 17/01/2022 - Build 1202

Visuals:
- Text is now rendered independently from the game resolution, making it a lot sharper, although I'm still polishing it
- Slight visual tweaks (repositioning, sprite modifications etc.)
- Fixed a bug where stat changes were displayed incorrectly in the journal upon hovering over an action
- Removed action tooltips
- When combining barricading with eating/drinking, displayed stat changes are now combined to reflect the result of both actions
- In-game achievement pop-up won't display if Steam is detected
- Resolution box is now deactivated when playing in fullscreen mode
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where characters' sprite wouldn't change depending on the amount of Armor
- Fixed a bug where the "Expedition" button sometimes was clickable when no expeditions were unlocked yet
- Fixed a bug where characters' exploration events description wouldn't save and load properly
- Fixed a bug concerning stat management calculations
- Fixed a bug where sometimes Health would increase over 100
- Optimizations in load/save system, hopefully no need for Administrator privileges anymore
- Removed unused variables from the load/save system
Gameplay:
- Overhaul of the action selection system - now it's radioboxes and checkboxes, making things easier to manage in the future
- Hunger and Thirst now won't increase on the next time of day if the character's last action was eating or drinking respectively
- Energy, Hunger and Thirst won't change the next time of day if the character's last action was barricading
- Now you can close all pop-ups (journal, pause menu etc.) with Escape, the journal also has a close button now
- Increased the amount of Energy and Mood increased while resting or reading
- Rest now also restores 5 Health
- Larger stat decrease for barricading
- Added buttons for quicker journal swapping
- Added 4 new achievements
- Added a few exploration events
- Added 3 new items to find during exploration
- The Mall expedition is in the works - you can progress to a certain point for now
