Development Update #07

Customization, Character System, Armor and Fishing

Ver. 1.2.0.14

Thank you to all players who participated in the beta test for Alpha 1.2.0 update.

It may not be compatible with existing save data.

We recommend starting with a new game.

If the existing equipment cannot be used normally, it can be used normally by save and load the game.

The game has been updated and the official server is reset.

If you have any problems, please send an email to the address below.

support@jacktostudios.com

[Character Customization]

Character customizing has been added.

You can play the game by creating your own character.





Character occupation and trait have been added.

Each occupation and trait affect a character's basic status.

Each occupation and trait can be set when creating a new character.

[Difficulty Customization]

Added options to set the game difficulty.

In the case of settings that were not in the existing game, they are set as the default value for each setting.

Before starting the game, you can change some of the difficulty settings of existing saves.

*Notes about the difficulty customization

Unexpected problems may occur when loading a previously saved game.

Zombie, natural and synthetic objects may respawn or the zombie wave may broken.

We ask for your understanding in regards to the above.

[Character System]

Added a character system

Players can create and delete characters.

The unique character 'Lucy' cannot be deleted.

The characters(avatars) are separately worked in each saves.

Players can play different 6 characters(maximum) in each server at a time.

If player delete a character, then you will lose the saved data only for the character.

*Notes about the character system

Players cannot use existing characters (before version 1.2.0.14) normally after this update because a different save and character system is used.

In the case of an existing character, it was developed to link information as much as possible when connecting as a 'Lucy' character, but there is a very high possibility that it will not work normally.

We ask for your understanding in regards to the above.

Added a character's level.

You can level up as you gain experience and use points to grant stats.

Each stat affect a character's basic performance.

When you die, you lose 10% of your current experience.

You can reset your stats by eating 'Golden koi Soup'.

Press the 'C' button to display the character information UI. (Settings - Controls - Interface)

[Armor System]

Added new armor sets.(Leather, Bone, Iron, Copper)

Leather and bone sets can be crafted at the 'Equipment Workbench', and iron and copper sets can be crafted at the 'Mechanical Equipment Workbench'.

There are grades (general, superior, and rare) in armors, and when you hunt zombies, you can obtain high-grade armor with a certain probability.

Armors can be upgraded using fishbone and scales.











Added an equipment modification workbench

It can craft coils or attach coils to equipment.

5 equipment can be reassembled into 1 equipment.

When reassembled, there is a chance to obtain a high-grade armor.

It can be found in the Build - Crafting - Equipment tab.

Added new skills.

Skills can be applied through the new item 'Coil'.

A certain level of stat are required to apply a skill.

'Coil' can be obtained from new boxes or crafted from 'Clay'.

[Fishing]

Added fishing.

Fishing rod and paste bait can be crafted by Handmade tab.

Fishing requires water above a certain level of depth or Fishing Place.

Added researches related to fishing.

Added a settings to 'show UI when fishing is successful'. (Settings - UI/Gameplay - User Interface)

You can obtain the 'Clay' required to make a 'Coil'.

You can obtain the "Golden Koi" needed to reset the stats.

Fishing Place

You can catch a variety of fish by upgrading the fishing place.

It can be found in the Build - Crafting - Cooking tab.

[New Items]

Equipment

Fishing Rod

Leather Helmet/ Armor/ Gloves/ Shoes

Bone Helmet/ Armor/ Gloves/ Shoes

Iron Helmet/ Armor/ Gloves/ Shoes

Copper Helmet/ Armor/ Gloves/ Shoes

Iron Bracelet/ Ring

Costume

Old Clothes

Old Gloves

Old Shoes

Coil

Ignition Coil

Chilling Coil

Lightning Coil

Toxic Coil

Fortress Coil

Resistance Coil

Fish

Angelfish

Zacco Platypus

Goldfish

Betta

Ayu

Arowana

Salmon

Pirarucu

Koi

Golden Koi

Food

Small Fish Meat

Big Fish Meat

Roasted Fish

Sashimi

Spicy Fish Stew

Golden Koi Soup : Reset stats when eating

Other Items

Paste Bait : Ammo for fishing rod

Clay : Craft coils

Fish Bone : Upgrade armor and bags

Each Fish Scales : Upgrade armor and bags

[Game Balancing]

Decreased screamer's HP and movement speed.

Changed the value of some researches.

When destory stones, 'Clay' can be obtained with a certain probability.

Increased the machine resource production time.

Decreased the amount of iron ore produced in the mining machine.

Changed upgrade materials for some equipment.

Decreased the drop rate of equipment items from the item box.

Decreased the weight of weapons.

Changed the material of the flamethrower.

Decreased the damage of the flamethrower

Changed fire debuff values.

The power limit of the generator has been increased.

[Game System]

Added sowing speed and building upgrade speed to research.

Added a new tab triming some meats and fish in a handmade tab.

Added a costume that can be worn over armor.

Added a costume and accessory equipment slot.

Added a setting to turn on/off auto-save of games. (Settings - UI/Gameplay - Game Settings)

Changed the crafting location of some items.

Changed zombies summoned by Screamers to work the same as Waves.

Deleted existing armors that could be acquired in the field.

[Optimization]

The optimization of wave zombie.

[UI Improvements]

The game selection screen has been changed.

The multi-server screen has been changed so that players/official/dedicated servers can be selected.

A difficulty/mode/wave/password filter has been added to the multi-server screen

The location of items crafted at the equipment and mechanical equipment workbench has been changed.

Added stop button for character preview.

[Bug Fixed]

Fixed the door did not open (or close) normally.

Fixed zombies with only the upper body appeared on the wave on day 8.

Fixed zombies summoned by the Screamer fell to the underground.

Fixed the arrow was not visible when players pull the bowstring.

Fixed the sound of the respawn button was heard even when the volume setting was 0.

Fixed the power was not generated under certain circumstances.

Fixed the frame was dropped excessively by the electrical system.

Fixed the interaction with yourself and other players was not normal when PVE and no team kill.

Fixed the pockets dropped by zombies would fly away.

Fixed the item acquisition notification did not work properly.

Fixed it did not start from the last saved location if In the case of logging out and reconnecting in a sitting state in the client environment.

Fixed the bullet item was not visible in the equipment slot even if rifles were loaded in the client environment.