Update 1.1.7c

Crusaders!

A new patch 1.1.7c is here! This time the patch is sponsored by the Trickster Appreciation Society and contains some mechanical fixes for everyone’s favourite fish-lover (Trickster’s Nature, World, and Stealth feats) and a fix for Trickster’s rank-ups, which led to some issues in the citadel of Drezen, like not being able to rest, for example. We also fixed some bugs not related to the Trickster (see below). Some of you have been asking us when we will release the next big patch, and all we can say for now is that we do work on it, and will have some news for you soon!

Known issues:

Bestow Protection in the crusade mode has a wrong formula in the description, the correct number of temporary hit points is (2x Mythic rank) percent, not (d10×mythic rank) percent;

If you play on macOS, your inventory may not work in the first area of the prologue, but will work when you go to the next area. We are working on the fix for it.

Beware of possible plot spoilers!

Quests

A Refuge from the Present: fixed the missing text in the pop-up window before the battle. Fixed the issue that could make this quest impossible to complete;

Fixed the error that could block the progress of the Devastation quest;

Fixed the issue of getting stuck with Yozz during Greybor's quest in chapter 4;

In some cases, Yozz didn't appear during The Price of Loyalty quest when he should have been there - fixed.

Areas

Fixed the issue which could lead to breaking the battle at the Shrine of the Three before it began;

In the house of Wintersun's leader, the characters could get stuck in the doorway sometimes - fixed;

In the Nameless Ruins, after interacting with the statue, Nenio and the player could get stuck in the lying animation - fixed;

The 4th obelisk in the Ineluctable Prison sometimes couldn't be broken - fixed (and was also moved to a nearby room).

Crusade

Absorption now works according to the description. The number of uses of this ability has been increased to 3;

Bestow Protection didn't work correctly - fixed;

Dominate in tactical battles no longer leads to freezes;

Fixed an error in the dialogue with Odan;

Fixed an incorrect link in the description of Zagelforntz's Masterpiece decree;

Fixed generals' Bone Arrow ability in tactical battles;

Fixed Mass Hideous Laughter in tactical battles;

Fixed the description of Blood Potion feat;

Fixed the mechanics of healing in tactical battles;

Judgment Day now works according to its description;

Some choice effects in Socothbenoth's dialogue (mythic Legend rank up) didn't give anything - fixed;

Some events could appear as available for the second time, and as the result, could not provide the rewards, because they were already given - fixed;

Wealth Brings Strength now shows correctly as a global buff and a feat;

Fixed the issue with Trickster's rank-ups.

Classes & Mechanics

Paladins' ability Smite Evil didn't work correctly if it was used by a couple of paladins on the same target - fixed;

Skald's Damage Reduction didn't stack before you gained a new level - fixed;

Trickster's Knowledge (World) 1 rank didn't work correctly - fixed;

Trickster's Lore (Nature) 3 rank didn't work correctly - fixed;

Trickster's Stealth 3 rank didn't work correctly - fixed;

Warpriest's spellbook was not available to be merged when taking the Loremaster Prestige Class - fixed.

Items

All-round defense didn't have a name in a tooltip, and its radius was 5 instead of 10 - fixed;

Broken Gauntlets had an incorrect name and could be worn by animal companions. Resolution: now the name is The Stern Hand, and it can be worn only by companions or the player;

Perfect Storm didn't work correctly - fixed.

UI

Items in non-active slots (such as shields) could still give bonuses - fixed.

Misс