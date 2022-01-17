Release Notes v0.2022.01.17

Heroes
- Hero and Mob Base Power has been increased from 6 to 12.
Items
- All Weapon Items no longer roll with an Inherent Damage Type (retroactive).
- All Armor Items now have Inherent Health of 12 (retroactive) instead of varying levels of health per material.
- Dagger Item no longer rolls with Inherent Critical Chance.
- Crystal Item Inherent Healing component increased to 3 up from 1.
- Totem Item now rolls with 1 Warding instead of 1 Critical Chance.
- Potion Item now rolls with 2 Healing.
- Cloth Armor Items no longer roll with Initiative component (retroactive).
- Health Per Turn base value reduced to 1 from 2 and can now be rolled on Main Hand Items (retroactive).
- Ward Per Turn base value reduced to 1 from 2 and can now be rolled on Main Hand Items (retroactive).
- Health On Block base value reduced to 1 from 3 and can now be rolled on all Off Hand, Head, and Feet Items (retroactive).
- Item tooltips now show what slot the item goes into.
- Item Tooltips no longer show the rarity in the name tag and instead show it under the slot tag.
- Item Tooltips will no longer show the "None" slot text for non-equipable items.
- Fixed a bug where Skill Multiplier (greater) component was not being added into calculations.
Skills General
- Ranged Basic Attack Skill will now apply only 75% of Power down from 100%.
- Unarmed Basic Attack Skill now has a base Power of 5 up from 4.
- Burning Status Effect now damages mobs by 5% of their max health at the start of their turn.
- Bleeding Status Effect now causes the attacker to take 5% of their max health as damage each time a Basic Attack is used. One stack is removed each time a Basic Attack is used.
Skills
- Backstab Skill Multiplier reduced to 175% from 200%.
- Backstab Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Bleeding, up from 2 stacks.
- Chain Hook Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
- Chain Hook Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Hindered, up from 0% and 0 stacks.
- Chain Hook Skill Multiplier increased to 150% from 100%.
- Charge Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
- Charge Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Confused, up from 0% and 0 stacks.
- Charge Skill Multiplier increased to 150% from 100%.
- Cleave Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Bleeding, up from 20%.
- Cover Skill Multiplier reduced to 15% from 20%.
- Fireball Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
- Fireball Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Burning, up from 20%.
- Fireball Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of ground Burning, down from 3 stacks.
- Fortify Skill Multiplier reduced to 15% from 20%.
- Grapple Skill Multiplier reduced to 75% from 100%.
- Healing Skill Multiplier reduced to 125% from 150%.
- Heavy Strike Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
- Ice Bolt Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
- Ice Bolt Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
- Ice Bolt Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Frozen, down from 100%.
- Ice Storm Skill Multiplier reduced to 75% from 100%.
- Ice Storm Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Frozen, up from 20% and down from 3 stacks.
- Ice Storm Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of ground Frozen, down from 3 stacks.
- Inspire Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Haste, down from 100% chance and 3 stacks.
- Leap Slam Skill Multiplier increased to 75% from 50%.
- Leap Slam Skill Range has been increased to 3 from 2.
- Leap Slam Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Confused, up from 0% and 0 stacks.
- Lightning Bolt Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 2 stacks of Shocked, up from 50%.
- Lightning Storm Skill Multiplier reduced to 75% from 100%.
- Lightning Storm Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Shocked, up from 20%.
- Lightning Storm Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of ground Shocked, down from 3 stacks.
- Mend Skill Multiplier reduced to 15% from 20%.
- Overpower Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
- Overpower Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Confused, down from 100%.
- Pinning Shot Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
- Pinning Shot Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Hindered, up from 20%.
- Pinning Shot Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
- Poison Skill Multiplier increased to 150% from 50%.
- Pummel Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
- Pummel Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Intimidated, down from 100%.
- Puncture Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
- Puncture Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Bleeding, down from 100%.
- Rally Skill will now apply 10% of the casters Max Health as Ward to allies called.
- Regenerate Status Effect now restores 5% of mobs max health per turn down from 10%.
- Remedy Skill Multiplier reduced to 15% from 20%.
- Shadow Strike Skill Multiplier reduced to 75% from 100%.
- Smite Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Confused, up from 20% and 2 stacks.
- Smite Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
- Smoke Bomb Skill Multiplier increased to 75% from 50%.
- Smoke Bomb Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Confused, down from 3 stacks.
- Wall of Fire Skill Multiplier reduced to 125% from 150%.
- Wall of Fire Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Burning, down from 3 stacks.
- Wall of Fire Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of ground Burning, down from 100% and 3 stacks.
- Warding Skill Multiplier reduced to 125% from 150%.
- Whirlwind Skill Multiplier reduced to 125% from 200%.
- Whirlwind Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Hindered, down from 3 stacks.
Models
- Hero Models have a new idle animation.
- Hero Models have a new run animation.
Leaderboards
- Leaderboards now show the last day and last week change in rank per account.
Shop
- The Shop is now tier based and must be upgraded to restock higher rarity items.
- Shop tier starts at level 2 (uncommon) and can be upgraded to level 6 (artifact) by spending 300, 600, 900, 1200 gold per tier.
- Restock fees have been reduced to 60, 120, 180, 240, 300 per tier.
Artisan
- To help make crafting more accessible, the Artisan now attempts to upgrade components for 3 fragments down from 6.
- The Artisan is now tier based and must be upgraded to craft higher level items.
- Artisan tier starts at level 2 (uncommon) and can be upgraded to level 6 (artifact) by spending 300, 600, 900, 1200 gold per tier.
- Upgrade components now have a chance to remain 'unchanged' which consumes fragments but does not fracture the component.
- Upgrade component chance for tier 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 have been changed to 60%, 50%, 40%, 30%, 20%; previously 83%, 67%, 50%, 33%, 17%.
- Upgrade component chance to fracture has been changed to 20% for all tiers; previously 17%, 33%, 50%, 67%, 83%.
Jeweler
- To help make crafting more accessible, the Jeweler now exchanges 3 fragments of a specific tier for 1 fragment a tier higher. Down from 6 for 1.
- The Jeweler is now tier based and must be upgraded to exchange higher rarity fragments.
- Jeweler tier starts at level 2 (uncommon) and can be upgraded to level 6 (artifact) by spending 300, 600, 900, 1200 gold per tier.
Battles
- AI 'Training' Game Type has been removed.
- AI Mobs now roll their items components with minimum rarity level of game max(level - 3, 0). Ex: Artifact AI game mobs will not have any components lower than rare. This will make higher level AI games much more competitive.
- AI Mobs use conditions for Rally, Frost Blink, and Basic Attack Skills has been modified.
- Fixed a bug where Thorns status effect could be reduced below 0 and continue applying thorns damage until the mobs next turn.
- Fixed a bug where the Crucible would not award loot chests if you went beyond earning an Artifact chest.
- Fixed a bug where player Heroes would not end their turn if they died due to status effects during their turn.
General
- The login screen now shows several of the most recent Release Notes. These can be clicked to view them on the website.
