HEXAD update for 17 January 2022

Release Notes v0.2022.01.17

Share · View all patches · Build 8032339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heroes

  • Hero and Mob Base Power has been increased from 6 to 12.

Items

  • All Weapon Items no longer roll with an Inherent Damage Type (retroactive).
  • All Armor Items now have Inherent Health of 12 (retroactive) instead of varying levels of health per material.
  • Dagger Item no longer rolls with Inherent Critical Chance.
  • Crystal Item Inherent Healing component increased to 3 up from 1.
  • Totem Item now rolls with 1 Warding instead of 1 Critical Chance.
  • Potion Item now rolls with 2 Healing.
  • Cloth Armor Items no longer roll with Initiative component (retroactive).
  • Health Per Turn base value reduced to 1 from 2 and can now be rolled on Main Hand Items (retroactive).
  • Ward Per Turn base value reduced to 1 from 2 and can now be rolled on Main Hand Items (retroactive).
  • Health On Block base value reduced to 1 from 3 and can now be rolled on all Off Hand, Head, and Feet Items (retroactive).
  • Item tooltips now show what slot the item goes into.
  • Item Tooltips no longer show the rarity in the name tag and instead show it under the slot tag.
  • Item Tooltips will no longer show the "None" slot text for non-equipable items.
  • Fixed a bug where Skill Multiplier (greater) component was not being added into calculations.

Skills General

  • Ranged Basic Attack Skill will now apply only 75% of Power down from 100%.
  • Unarmed Basic Attack Skill now has a base Power of 5 up from 4.
  • Burning Status Effect now damages mobs by 5% of their max health at the start of their turn.
  • Bleeding Status Effect now causes the attacker to take 5% of their max health as damage each time a Basic Attack is used. One stack is removed each time a Basic Attack is used.

Skills

  • Backstab Skill Multiplier reduced to 175% from 200%.
  • Backstab Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Bleeding, up from 2 stacks.
  • Chain Hook Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
  • Chain Hook Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Hindered, up from 0% and 0 stacks.
  • Chain Hook Skill Multiplier increased to 150% from 100%.
  • Charge Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
  • Charge Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Confused, up from 0% and 0 stacks.
  • Charge Skill Multiplier increased to 150% from 100%.
  • Cleave Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Bleeding, up from 20%.
  • Cover Skill Multiplier reduced to 15% from 20%.
  • Fireball Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
  • Fireball Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Burning, up from 20%.
  • Fireball Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of ground Burning, down from 3 stacks.
  • Fortify Skill Multiplier reduced to 15% from 20%.
  • Grapple Skill Multiplier reduced to 75% from 100%.
  • Healing Skill Multiplier reduced to 125% from 150%.
  • Heavy Strike Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
  • Ice Bolt Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
  • Ice Bolt Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
  • Ice Bolt Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Frozen, down from 100%.
  • Ice Storm Skill Multiplier reduced to 75% from 100%.
  • Ice Storm Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Frozen, up from 20% and down from 3 stacks.
  • Ice Storm Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of ground Frozen, down from 3 stacks.
  • Inspire Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Haste, down from 100% chance and 3 stacks.
  • Leap Slam Skill Multiplier increased to 75% from 50%.
  • Leap Slam Skill Range has been increased to 3 from 2.
  • Leap Slam Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Confused, up from 0% and 0 stacks.
  • Lightning Bolt Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 2 stacks of Shocked, up from 50%.
  • Lightning Storm Skill Multiplier reduced to 75% from 100%.
  • Lightning Storm Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Shocked, up from 20%.
  • Lightning Storm Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of ground Shocked, down from 3 stacks.
  • Mend Skill Multiplier reduced to 15% from 20%.
  • Overpower Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
  • Overpower Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Confused, down from 100%.
  • Pinning Shot Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
  • Pinning Shot Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Hindered, up from 20%.
  • Pinning Shot Skill Range has been reduced to 3 from 4.
  • Poison Skill Multiplier increased to 150% from 50%.
  • Pummel Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
  • Pummel Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Intimidated, down from 100%.
  • Puncture Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
  • Puncture Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Bleeding, down from 100%.
  • Rally Skill will now apply 10% of the casters Max Health as Ward to allies called.
  • Regenerate Status Effect now restores 5% of mobs max health per turn down from 10%.
  • Remedy Skill Multiplier reduced to 15% from 20%.
  • Shadow Strike Skill Multiplier reduced to 75% from 100%.
  • Smite Skill now has a 75% chance to apply 3 stacks of Confused, up from 20% and 2 stacks.
  • Smite Skill Multiplier reduced to 150% from 200%.
  • Smoke Bomb Skill Multiplier increased to 75% from 50%.
  • Smoke Bomb Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Confused, down from 3 stacks.
  • Wall of Fire Skill Multiplier reduced to 125% from 150%.
  • Wall of Fire Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Burning, down from 3 stacks.
  • Wall of Fire Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of ground Burning, down from 100% and 3 stacks.
  • Warding Skill Multiplier reduced to 125% from 150%.
  • Whirlwind Skill Multiplier reduced to 125% from 200%.
  • Whirlwind Skill now has a 50% chance to apply 2 stacks of Hindered, down from 3 stacks.

Models

  • Hero Models have a new idle animation.
  • Hero Models have a new run animation.

Leaderboards

  • Leaderboards now show the last day and last week change in rank per account.

Shop

  • The Shop is now tier based and must be upgraded to restock higher rarity items.
  • Shop tier starts at level 2 (uncommon) and can be upgraded to level 6 (artifact) by spending 300, 600, 900, 1200 gold per tier.
  • Restock fees have been reduced to 60, 120, 180, 240, 300 per tier.

Artisan

  • To help make crafting more accessible, the Artisan now attempts to upgrade components for 3 fragments down from 6.
  • The Artisan is now tier based and must be upgraded to craft higher level items.
  • Artisan tier starts at level 2 (uncommon) and can be upgraded to level 6 (artifact) by spending 300, 600, 900, 1200 gold per tier.
  • Upgrade components now have a chance to remain 'unchanged' which consumes fragments but does not fracture the component.
  • Upgrade component chance for tier 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 have been changed to 60%, 50%, 40%, 30%, 20%; previously 83%, 67%, 50%, 33%, 17%.
  • Upgrade component chance to fracture has been changed to 20% for all tiers; previously 17%, 33%, 50%, 67%, 83%.

Jeweler

  • To help make crafting more accessible, the Jeweler now exchanges 3 fragments of a specific tier for 1 fragment a tier higher. Down from 6 for 1.
  • The Jeweler is now tier based and must be upgraded to exchange higher rarity fragments.
  • Jeweler tier starts at level 2 (uncommon) and can be upgraded to level 6 (artifact) by spending 300, 600, 900, 1200 gold per tier.

Battles

  • AI 'Training' Game Type has been removed.
  • AI Mobs now roll their items components with minimum rarity level of game max(level - 3, 0). Ex: Artifact AI game mobs will not have any components lower than rare. This will make higher level AI games much more competitive.
  • AI Mobs use conditions for Rally, Frost Blink, and Basic Attack Skills has been modified.
  • Fixed a bug where Thorns status effect could be reduced below 0 and continue applying thorns damage until the mobs next turn.
  • Fixed a bug where the Crucible would not award loot chests if you went beyond earning an Artifact chest.
  • Fixed a bug where player Heroes would not end their turn if they died due to status effects during their turn.

General

  • The login screen now shows several of the most recent Release Notes. These can be clicked to view them on the website.

