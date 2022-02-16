Home Behind 2 1.0 - Out Now

Dear Revolutionaries:
Time flies, and it has been a year since Home Behind 2 launched on Steam in early access on January 22, 2021.
The Home Behind 2 v1.0 update is finally live today! We’d like to say thanks to our loyal players who accompanied us through the Early Access phase. Your feedback and support have been invaluable to us!
In the past journey, the game has undergone a total of 25+ updates. During this period, we added:
- 2 new modes
- Hell difficulty
- 15+ classes and NPCs
- 14+ random tactics and skill mechanics
- 22+ quests and events
- Multiple regional features
Over the past year, we have added new content, optimized in-game functions, and have further balanced the game’s core mechanics.
Thanks again to our longtime players who have provided us feedback and support during the Early Access. Home Behind 2 is a better game because all of you! We also welcome new players to the game and hope you enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it!
V1.0 is the end of Early Access, but it is not the end of Home Behind 2. We have announced the 2022 development roadmap, and we will work hard to optimize and improve the game based on your feedback.
The detailed update content of v1.0 is as follows:
v1.0 Update
Hidden Story
Added a hidden story after finishing the game under Hard difficulty. The story is related to Home Behind and makes the story of Home Behind more complete.
Boss and related side quests
Added a new Boss "Vulture" and related side tasks and stories. During the exploration process, players will randomly encounter the revolutionary army that was attacked by the Vulture and will finally face this formidable enemy.
Skills:
Peck
Deals damage to one enemy unit (fitness gap increases skill effectiveness), reduces enemy's fitness and accuracy and applies a jam effect
Rot
Deals damage to one enemy unit, reduces their fitness, applies a seize effect
Soar
Increases own fitness, speed, and dodge
New job and skill mechanics
Added 3 new common jobs:
Machine Gunner:
Machine Gunners seek nothing more than the perfect gun. Seeing their enemies fall to their firepower is their greatest source of joy.
Skill:
Overheated Shot
Reduces own defense, greatly increases damage and crit damage
Rapid Shot
Increases own accuracy and crit rate
Water Cooling
Increases own speed and comes with a jam effect
Chemist:
Most of their knowledge is rooted in ancestral recipes and explosive outcomes from random experiments. Their products can often be... unpredictable.
Skill:
Chemical Spray
Deals continuous damage to all enemies and adds a random effect: jam/silence/stun/immunity
Rapid Healing
Continuously heals one allied unit and adds a random effect: immunity/invincible/mark/stun
Rage Injection
Heals and increases the morale of one allied unit with a random effect: invincible/undying/jam/silence
Engineer:
Instead of fighting their enemies head on, Engineers install a large number of hovering turrets and liquid nitrogen turrets to exhaust their targets.
Skill:
Superior Enhancement
Sacrifice own speed in exchange for Enhance Summon
Hover Turret
Sacrifice your own speed to summon a hover turret, which is mainly used for damage dealing
Nitrogen Turret
Sacrifice your own speed to summon a nitrogen turret, which can slow down the enemies and reduce their dodge
Added 3 skill mechanics. These mechanics have been added to the old and new jobs. The balance of some jobs has been adjusted.
Jam: Unable to use basic attacks
Random effect: The final effect of the skill is random
Enhance Summon: Enhance all the stats of what you summoned
Random tactics
Added 5 new random tactics:
Witch's Brew
An occult potion derived from ancient Scarian legends said to have wonderful - but unpredictable - effects.
Thermal Imager
This high-tech device exposes the heat signatures of enemies behind or within a fortification.
Nitrogen Tank
High-pressured liquid nitrogen makes it difficult for enemies to move for a short time.
Rapid Preparation
Teammates bow their heads and begin preparing to force an advantage in the coming battle.
Disabling Smoke
Produces hot and humid smoke which renders enemy weapons unusable for a short time.
Optimizations and adjustments
Adjusted the equipment drop rate. It is now easier to obtain high-quality weapons when playing the game on a higher difficulty.
Added a popup prompt when unlocking a job.
Fixed some text.
Compatibility
The game is now available for Macs and can be played on macOS.
Removed third-party DRM verification. (We found that many players reported problems due to DRM verification procedures.)
About Workshop Support
Since we didn't consider the Workshop in the initial stages of the game’s design, we need more time to consider how we can include the Workshop in our game. We will address the feasibility of adding Workshop support after launching v1.0.
Thank you again for your company and support over the past year!
Producer
ZPP
Changed files in this update