Home Behind 2 1.0 - Out Now

Dear Revolutionaries:

Time flies, and it has been a year since Home Behind 2 launched on Steam in early access on January 22, 2021.

The Home Behind 2 v1.0 update is finally live today! We’d like to say thanks to our loyal players who accompanied us through the Early Access phase. Your feedback and support have been invaluable to us!



In the past journey, the game has undergone a total of 25+ updates. During this period, we added:

2 new modes

Hell difficulty

15+ classes and NPCs

14+ random tactics and skill mechanics

22+ quests and events

Multiple regional features

Over the past year, we have added new content, optimized in-game functions, and have further balanced the game’s core mechanics.

Thanks again to our longtime players who have provided us feedback and support during the Early Access. Home Behind 2 is a better game because all of you! We also welcome new players to the game and hope you enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it!

V1.0 is the end of Early Access, but it is not the end of Home Behind 2. We have announced the 2022 development roadmap, and we will work hard to optimize and improve the game based on your feedback.

YouTube

The detailed update content of v1.0 is as follows:

Hidden Story

Added a hidden story after finishing the game under Hard difficulty. The story is related to Home Behind and makes the story of Home Behind more complete.

Boss and related side quests

Added a new Boss "Vulture" and related side tasks and stories. During the exploration process, players will randomly encounter the revolutionary army that was attacked by the Vulture and will finally face this formidable enemy.



Skills:

Peck

Deals damage to one enemy unit (fitness gap increases skill effectiveness), reduces enemy's fitness and accuracy and applies a jam effect

Rot

Deals damage to one enemy unit, reduces their fitness, applies a seize effect

Soar

Increases own fitness, speed, and dodge

New job and skill mechanics

Added 3 new common jobs:



Machine Gunner:

Machine Gunners seek nothing more than the perfect gun. Seeing their enemies fall to their firepower is their greatest source of joy.

Skill:

Overheated Shot

Reduces own defense, greatly increases damage and crit damage

Rapid Shot

Increases own accuracy and crit rate

Water Cooling

Increases own speed and comes with a jam effect



Chemist:

Most of their knowledge is rooted in ancestral recipes and explosive outcomes from random experiments. Their products can often be... unpredictable.

Skill:

Chemical Spray

Deals continuous damage to all enemies and adds a random effect: jam/silence/stun/immunity

Rapid Healing

Continuously heals one allied unit and adds a random effect: immunity/invincible/mark/stun

Rage Injection

Heals and increases the morale of one allied unit with a random effect: invincible/undying/jam/silence



Engineer:

Instead of fighting their enemies head on, Engineers install a large number of hovering turrets and liquid nitrogen turrets to exhaust their targets.

Skill:

Superior Enhancement

Sacrifice own speed in exchange for Enhance Summon

Hover Turret

Sacrifice your own speed to summon a hover turret, which is mainly used for damage dealing

Nitrogen Turret

Sacrifice your own speed to summon a nitrogen turret, which can slow down the enemies and reduce their dodge

Added 3 skill mechanics. These mechanics have been added to the old and new jobs. The balance of some jobs has been adjusted.

Jam: Unable to use basic attacks

Random effect: The final effect of the skill is random

Enhance Summon: Enhance all the stats of what you summoned

Random tactics

Added 5 new random tactics:

Witch's Brew

An occult potion derived from ancient Scarian legends said to have wonderful - but unpredictable - effects.



Thermal Imager

This high-tech device exposes the heat signatures of enemies behind or within a fortification.



Nitrogen Tank

High-pressured liquid nitrogen makes it difficult for enemies to move for a short time.



Rapid Preparation

Teammates bow their heads and begin preparing to force an advantage in the coming battle.



Disabling Smoke

Produces hot and humid smoke which renders enemy weapons unusable for a short time.



Optimizations and adjustments

Adjusted the equipment drop rate. It is now easier to obtain high-quality weapons when playing the game on a higher difficulty.

Added a popup prompt when unlocking a job.

Fixed some text.

Compatibility

The game is now available for Macs and can be played on macOS.

Removed third-party DRM verification. (We found that many players reported problems due to DRM verification procedures.)

About Workshop Support

Since we didn't consider the Workshop in the initial stages of the game’s design, we need more time to consider how we can include the Workshop in our game. We will address the feasibility of adding Workshop support after launching v1.0.

Thank you again for your company and support over the past year!

Producer

ZPP