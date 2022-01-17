Small patch->MMORPG test engine via playable MOBA soon

Share · View all patches · Build 8032172 · Last edited 17 January 2022 – 05:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes:

*) Dev only option in fly mission now lets you primitively shoot lasers, collide off enemy drones and they drop scrap (not collectable ATM)

*) Two types of ship flying: Aerodynamic in Nebula (like WW2 fighter pilots), and SpaceDynamics like Vector Velocities.

*) Highlighting buildings/ships more cerebral.

Somewhere along the line a bug came in stopping easy selection of buildings.

Fixed.

*) Bodega auto rewards most days

->Meant to be cool when loading up, needs a bit more polished to be cool.

->You still get rewards

*) Almost fixed bug selecting ships after mission, its a bit better but not as good.

If you can't select ships after mission, just escape out and come back in, it's on the block

*) Collision off stuff works way better.

Coming very very soon in a few days:

Finished SIngle Player Moba to grab some triderium

Then in 10-40 hrs after that: MMORPG engine completed and the MOBA will be playable with multiplayers to test MMORPG engine.

Once MMORPG is tested in full, then the creative star nova erupts and it ain't nothing but fun til the Good Lord takes me away. To see some content coming: www.starfightergeneral.com