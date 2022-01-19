 Skip to content

YOLKED update for 19 January 2022

Patch 0.6: New PARTICLE Collectibles, Spidey Suit, Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Collectibles Galore!

Look snazzier than ever with new particle collectibles in our 0.6 patch update.

Patch 0.6

New Features 🤩
  • We've added a new type of collectable! Enjoy, particle collectibles ✨

    TWO new particle collectibles are now ready to collect
  • Particles tab has been added to the Collectibles menu
  • New spider costume collectible- spidey-suit, anyone?
  • Edit to our data collection Privacy Policy to improve the gaming experience in future updates

   

   Take a look at our iconic Rainbow Eggstreme particle skin!

Bug Fixes & Adjustments🍀
  • Fixed a bug near the hanging lamp section in the Kitchen
  • Fixed a lighting bug near the lab section in the Attic
  • Bunsen burner warning now triggers only when you first reach the lab section in the Attic
  • Diversified skin tones have been added to background eggs in the Attic

COMING SOON

On February 2nd, we'll be releasing our 0.7 update with a new achievement collectible, sound effects, and more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/

