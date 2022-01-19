Patch 0.6: New PARTICLE Collectibles, Spidey Suit, Bug Fixes

Collectibles Galore!
Look snazzier than ever with new particle collectibles in our 0.6 patch update.
Patch 0.6
New Features 🤩
- We've added a new type of collectable! Enjoy, particle collectibles ✨
TWO new particle collectibles are now ready to collect
- Particles tab has been added to the Collectibles menu
- New spider costume collectible- spidey-suit, anyone?
- Edit to our data collection Privacy Policy to improve the gaming experience in future updates
Take a look at our iconic Rainbow Eggstreme particle skin!
Bug Fixes & Adjustments🍀
- Fixed a bug near the hanging lamp section in the Kitchen
- Fixed a lighting bug near the lab section in the Attic
- Bunsen burner warning now triggers only when you first reach the lab section in the Attic
- Diversified skin tones have been added to background eggs in the Attic
COMING SOON
On February 2nd, we'll be releasing our 0.7 update with a new achievement collectible, sound effects, and more!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/
