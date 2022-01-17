 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cowboy Life Simulator: Prologue update for 17 January 2022

Releasing Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8032105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The save system regarding item storage should work correctly in the new update. Getting off the horse should be far quicker and easier now.

Changelog

  • We removed some unused keybindings.

  • We fixed some animal merchant dialogue.

  • We remade the gender subsystem for animals and incorporated it into the saving system.

  • We removed the black screen accompanying the player during mounting and dismounting the horse.

  • We added better transition and speed while using an axe to cut down the trees.

  • We fixed some bugs regarding the cutscenes.

Also, if you have any ideas that you'd like to see in the game, you can write them here.

Discord

Twitter

Facebook

Join our to share your ideas that will influence the final shape of the game, and add Cowboy Life Simulator to your wishlist!

Changed files in this update

Cowboy Life Simulator: Prologue Content Depot 1662231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.