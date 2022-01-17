Releasing Patch 1.2

The save system regarding item storage should work correctly in the new update. Getting off the horse should be far quicker and easier now.
Changelog
We removed some unused keybindings.
We fixed some animal merchant dialogue.
We remade the gender subsystem for animals and incorporated it into the saving system.
We removed the black screen accompanying the player during mounting and dismounting the horse.
We added better transition and speed while using an axe to cut down the trees.
We fixed some bugs regarding the cutscenes.
