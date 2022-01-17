 Skip to content

Mini Healer update for 17 January 2022

Patch 0.83h

Patch 0.83h

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.83h has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

  • Raldon will now also try to aim Frozen Grave behind him
  • Increase Frozen Grave’s radius by 15%
  • Zok will now try to prioritize Water Eruption cast

===Artifacts/Crafting===

  • Lightning Apprentice now has a new icon
  • Reworked Rewind slightly

==Skills/Talents===

  • Increased Misery’s Mastery % mana regen
  • Increased Vitalize’s mana cost slightly, reduced its effect slightly per stack

==QoL===

  • You can now collapse/expand the pause menu during battle

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed sometimes skill level calculation is incorrectly adding 1 level to the skill scaling
  • Fixed Lightning Apprentice’s increased duration not working properly
  • Fixed Demon Knowledge giving all damage increase instead of just physical and nemesis
  • Fixed + Poison level can sometimes appear more often on bows
  • Fixed transmog selection view getting cut off
  • Fixed and adjusted Malevolent Chamber crafting UI
  • Fixed banish aura not working on newly summoned enemies
  • Fixed sometimes Vallious Lifehook’s crystal wont’ activate when health is full
  • Fixed various texts/copies

==Miscellaneous=

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed purging Curse of Famine not working

==Miscellaneous=

Changed files in this update

