Patch 0.83h has been pushed, patch notes below
===Bosses====
- Raldon will now also try to aim Frozen Grave behind him
- Increase Frozen Grave’s radius by 15%
- Zok will now try to prioritize Water Eruption cast
===Artifacts/Crafting===
- Lightning Apprentice now has a new icon
- Reworked Rewind slightly
==Skills/Talents===
- Increased Misery’s Mastery % mana regen
- Increased Vitalize’s mana cost slightly, reduced its effect slightly per stack
==QoL===
- You can now collapse/expand the pause menu during battle
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed sometimes skill level calculation is incorrectly adding 1 level to the skill scaling
- Fixed Lightning Apprentice’s increased duration not working properly
- Fixed Demon Knowledge giving all damage increase instead of just physical and nemesis
- Fixed + Poison level can sometimes appear more often on bows
- Fixed transmog selection view getting cut off
- Fixed and adjusted Malevolent Chamber crafting UI
- Fixed banish aura not working on newly summoned enemies
- Fixed sometimes Vallious Lifehook’s crystal wont’ activate when health is full
- Fixed various texts/copies
==Miscellaneous=
- Fixed purging Curse of Famine not working
