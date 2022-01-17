 Skip to content

Tanto Cuore update for 17 January 2022

Expanding the House Release Notes and Quick Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Expanding the House!

Notable Additions:

  • Enable/Disable sweeping maids from the in-game options menu

  • New option on the in-game menu: Warnings

    Warning about warnings! Disabling warnings is for advanced players as it will disable the following warning popups to speed the game up.

    Warning that the game will enter the Employ phase if you try to employ a maid from town before playing all your maids

"Do you want to end your turn? You still have X love to spend."

Warning when playing Love Cards when you still have servings available with a playable maid.

  • Added zazz all over the place, updated animations and sound effects. So zazzy!
  • Minor update to Francine's card text for clarity. You must have two "2 Love" cards in your hand for her ability to work.

1.1.1 r1

  • Fixes to some bad single player goal settings and changed a few goals around
  • AI should no longer employ Lily Gardens when they shouldn't be able to
  • Multiplayer: returning Domino to town should allow play to continue as normal
  • Fix the "Double Grace" level
  • Fix Domino's ability not counting towards a star

Currently looking into possible Domino cloning during multiplayer and anything that may disrupt the turn order during multiplayer. Thanks for the reports everyone!

