Your Chronicle update for 17 January 2022

[ Update ] ver1.9.0

Build 8031774

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ ver1.9.0 ] 2021-1-17

  • [ Add ] new Area
  • [ Add ] Secondary Equipment (feature)
  • [ Add ] Pride (feature)
  • [ Modify ] Party screen UI
  • [ Modify ] Equipping system
  • [ Modify ] Bestiary art function resolution
  • [ Fix ] Some bugs

Happy New Year! We've updated the game to version1.9.0 :D

We're so glad that we can continue to develop this game with your help this year, too:)

Though it's not an actual plan yet, we'd like to challenge these things this year:)

  • new Chronicle
  • DLC of a side story of characters
  • Mobile version

    Of course we'd like to do the usual update of the game, too.

    We'll do our best this year, too!

