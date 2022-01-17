[ Update ] ver1.9.0

[ ver1.9.0 ] 2021-1-17
- [ Add ] new Area
- [ Add ] Secondary Equipment (feature)
- [ Add ] Pride (feature)
- [ Modify ] Party screen UI
- [ Modify ] Equipping system
- [ Modify ] Bestiary art function resolution
- [ Fix ] Some bugs
Happy New Year! We've updated the game to version1.9.0 :D
We're so glad that we can continue to develop this game with your help this year, too:)
Though it's not an actual plan yet, we'd like to challenge these things this year:)
- new Chronicle
- DLC of a side story of characters
- Mobile version
Of course we'd like to do the usual update of the game, too.
We'll do our best this year, too!
Changed files in this update