Snapshot VR update for 17 January 2022

CHANGELOG - v2.6.8

17 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You now run 50% faster for 2.5 seconds off the break each point. This Break Boost is meant to give players a chance to get wider off the break.
  • Timed Mode now has a mercy rule of 6 points
  • Avatar icon cache adjusted to hopefully avoid the memory leak that was causing the crashes when more than 10 players were in a room
  • Issue of avatars displaying incorrectly or being overlapped with the default blue/pink guy icon fixed
  • Fab's new map PSP World Cup 2007 has been released
  • Hormesis banner added to the banner rotation in the arena

Snapshot VR Content Depot 1133581
