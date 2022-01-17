- You now run 50% faster for 2.5 seconds off the break each point. This Break Boost is meant to give players a chance to get wider off the break.
- Timed Mode now has a mercy rule of 6 points
- Avatar icon cache adjusted to hopefully avoid the memory leak that was causing the crashes when more than 10 players were in a room
- Issue of avatars displaying incorrectly or being overlapped with the default blue/pink guy icon fixed
- Fab's new map PSP World Cup 2007 has been released
- Hormesis banner added to the banner rotation in the arena
Snapshot VR update for 17 January 2022
CHANGELOG - v2.6.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update